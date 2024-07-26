Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.18.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.35. The company had a trading volume of 291,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $182.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.46.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $64,176,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.