Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Down 0.9%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.83 and last traded at $69.37. 4,198,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,285,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $562.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,498,614 shares of company stock valued at $951,441,747 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.