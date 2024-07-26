Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Wabash National stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 279,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.56. Wabash National has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

