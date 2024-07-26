Vident Advisory LLC Sells 40,409 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,409 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,375,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $442.81. 136,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,846. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

