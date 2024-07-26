Vident Advisory LLC Invests $4.05 Million in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,143,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.64% of Core Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $307,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,526. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

