Vident Advisory LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,909 shares of company stock worth $27,162,851. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,679. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.93, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TTD. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.