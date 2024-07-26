Vident Advisory LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,819 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Applied Digital worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 2,547,485 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 328,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 345.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 536,948 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLD. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Applied Digital Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,959. The company has a market capitalization of $635.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Applied Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

About Applied Digital

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.