Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 467.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.19. 275,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.25). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.