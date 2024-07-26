Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,597 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 524,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 137,164 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 93,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ASX. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 2,102,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,583. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.