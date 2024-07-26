Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Reduced by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,424,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,822,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,463,000 after buying an additional 80,146 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.90. 681,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.36 and a 200 day moving average of $247.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $282.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

