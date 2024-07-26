Velas (VLX) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $19.27 million and approximately $925,293.85 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00041197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,615,146,813 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

