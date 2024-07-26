Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON VANL opened at GBX 38.30 ($0.50) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.36. Van Elle has a twelve month low of GBX 32.11 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 46 ($0.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,276.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, insider Frank Nelson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($23,926.54). Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

