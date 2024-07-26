Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.50-17.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.03-4.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.500-17.300 EPS.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.80. The stock had a trading volume of 72,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $307.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

