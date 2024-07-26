UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. 6,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,570. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

