UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UOL Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. 6,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,570. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $21.73.
About UOL Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UOL Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.