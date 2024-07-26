Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Univest Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.17. 163,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,022. The stock has a market cap of $824.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.86. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

