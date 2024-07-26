United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.38. 182,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBI. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

