Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a growth of 238.1% from the June 30th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,774. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on ULBI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 399,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.