Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a growth of 238.1% from the June 30th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,774. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.03.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 399,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
