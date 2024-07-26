U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

