U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.76.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.