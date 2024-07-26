Truist Financial Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $45.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. APA has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 12.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.