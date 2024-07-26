TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97 to $1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.044 billion to $1.060 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.780-3.900 EPS.

NYSE:TRU traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.73.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

