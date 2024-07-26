TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.780-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.97 to $1.02 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.73.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,695. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $85.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

