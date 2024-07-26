Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8-$15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.98 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Barclays upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.38.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.