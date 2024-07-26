Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $195.25

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $195.25, but opened at $190.74. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $191.52, with a volume of 49,640 shares.

Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $259.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,423,000 after purchasing an additional 742,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 109.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after purchasing an additional 228,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

