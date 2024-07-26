Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

Shares of TMRAY remained flat at $14.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

