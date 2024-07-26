Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Trading Up 1.9%

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 106,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 697% from the average daily volume of 13,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Titan Logix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49.

Titan Logix Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

