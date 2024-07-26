Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Down 41.2% in July

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Tigo Energy Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ TYGO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,003. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.85. Tigo Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Analysts forecast that Tigo Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.
