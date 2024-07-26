ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 18,378 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $37,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 63,543 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $130,263.15.

On Monday, July 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 66,996 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $119,922.84.

On Friday, July 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $212,213.38.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $708.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $61,075.04.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $540.00.

ThredUp Trading Up 3.0 %

TDUP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 325,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 746.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 77,415 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

