Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. 5,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $334.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.30. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

Insider Transactions at Third Coast Bancshares

In other news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $53,256.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,100.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.