Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Issues Earnings Results

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. 5,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $334.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.30. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

Insider Transactions at Third Coast Bancshares

In other news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $53,256.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,100.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

