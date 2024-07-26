TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

