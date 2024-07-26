The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 1,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

About The European Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 305,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 326,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

