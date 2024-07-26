The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 1,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.
The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.
Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund
About The European Equity Fund
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
