Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $155.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TXRH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $7.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.23. The stock had a trading volume of 513,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,291. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

