Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

TEVA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 10,311,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,293,612. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

