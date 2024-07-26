Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Up 701.8% in July

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,048,600 shares, an increase of 701.8% from the June 30th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,536,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Tesco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 122,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,976. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.