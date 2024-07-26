Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Up 701.8% in July

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,048,600 shares, an increase of 701.8% from the June 30th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,536,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 122,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,976. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.
