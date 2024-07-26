Terra (LUNA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $327.78 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $327.78 million and $20.57 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000581 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000468 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 804,843,348 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

