Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $470.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $474.57.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $415.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.89 and a 200 day moving average of $409.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,511,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 41,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

