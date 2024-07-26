Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TECK.B. CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TECK.B

Teck Resources Stock Performance

About Teck Resources

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$63.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$47.47 and a one year high of C$74.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.