Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TECK.B. CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TECK.B
Teck Resources Stock Performance
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- About the Markup Calculator
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.