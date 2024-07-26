Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

