Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down to $40.65

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.65, but opened at $37.61. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 926,912 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,858.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

