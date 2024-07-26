Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. 3,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

Taiga Building Products Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.32.

Get Taiga Building Products alerts:

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$393.63 million during the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 3.64%.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.