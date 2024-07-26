Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the June 30th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals Price Performance

NILIF stock remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday. 54,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. Surge Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

Get Surge Battery Metals alerts:

Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Battery Metals will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.