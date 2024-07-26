StockNews.com Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Sell

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded down $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 259,185,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,275,531. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 66.0% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 42,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 865,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.