StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) received a strong-buy rating from StockNews.com in a research note released on Tuesday.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $37.59.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.87 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 25.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

