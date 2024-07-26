Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 15,502 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,355 put options.

eBay Trading Up 1.9 %

EBAY stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. 2,025,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 541,384 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

