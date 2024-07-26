Stephens Increases First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $45.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRME. StockNews.com upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 154,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,453. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,074,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,282,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4,586.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 700,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after buying an additional 685,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

