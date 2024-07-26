Stephen Walker Purchases 45,000 Shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT) Stock

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Walker purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,655.98).

Ocean Harvest Technology Group Price Performance

LON OHT opened at GBX 9.29 ($0.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.69 million and a PE ratio of -309.67. Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 5.89 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.50.

About Ocean Harvest Technology Group

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of seaweed blend ingredients for the animal feed market in the United Kingdom, North America, and Asia. The company's products portfolio comprises Bovine products to increase milk and milk fat, and protein yields; poultry products to improve feed efficiency, reduce mortality, and laying and egg quality; swine products use in piglets fed antibiotic-free or antibiotics, and low-zinc diets; aqua products for use in salmon and other finfish to improve fish performance and reduce mortality; equine products for use in stallions and mares to improve fertility for horses; and pet products used as a low-arsenic and iodine replacement for kelp to improve gut health.

