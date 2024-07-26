Stephen Walker Purchases 45,000 Shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT) Stock

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Walker purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,655.98).
Ocean Harvest Technology Group Price Performance
LON OHT opened at GBX 9.29 ($0.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.69 million and a PE ratio of -309.67. Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 5.89 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.50.
About Ocean Harvest Technology Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ocean Harvest Technology Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Harvest Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Harvest Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.