Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.57

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 1287028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

