Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.86

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$95.86 and last traded at C$95.51, with a volume of 29020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$92.14.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.85.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$781.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

