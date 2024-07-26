Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $327.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.03. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $346.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.