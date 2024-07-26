Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $327.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.03. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $346.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

