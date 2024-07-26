SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,666,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 784,511 shares.The stock last traded at $22.87 and had previously closed at $22.85.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

