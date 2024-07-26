Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Trading Up 7.1%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.09. 382,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 385,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $584.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 377.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

